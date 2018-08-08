Lee Camp: Birmingham City sign Cardiff City goalkeeper

Lee Camp has played for nine different clubs since beginning his career at Derby, including QPR and Nottingham Forest

Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper Lee Camp from Premier League side Cardiff City on a two-year deal.

The 33-year-old joined the Bluebirds from Rotherham in June 2017, but injuries prevented him from making a single first-team appearance.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland and has made 498 career appearances for nine different clubs.

Camp moves to Birmingham on a free transfer.

The Blues have handed the former England Under-21 keeper their number one jersey and he is set to make his debut at Middlesbrough on Saturday.

The deal comes less than 24 hours after Birmingham re-signed striker Omar Bogle on a season-long loan from Cardiff.

