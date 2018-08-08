Lee Camp: Birmingham City sign Cardiff City goalkeeper
-
- From the section Birmingham
Birmingham City have signed goalkeeper Lee Camp from Premier League side Cardiff City on a two-year deal.
The 33-year-old joined the Bluebirds from Rotherham in June 2017, but injuries prevented him from making a single first-team appearance.
He spent the second half of last season on loan at Sunderland and has made 498 career appearances for nine different clubs.
Camp moves to Birmingham on a free transfer.
The Blues have handed the former England Under-21 keeper their number one jersey and he is set to make his debut at Middlesbrough on Saturday.
The deal comes less than 24 hours after Birmingham re-signed striker Omar Bogle on a season-long loan from Cardiff.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.