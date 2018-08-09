BBC Sport - Sergio Ramos at Arsenal: Love Island’s Jack Fowler takes our Transfer Deadline Date

Love Island’s Jack Fowler takes our Transfer Deadline Date

Love Island contestant, non-league footballer and Arsenal fan Jack Fowler takes our Transfer Deadline Date and tells us who'll be 'doing bits' on the pitch this season and why all his eggs are in Sergio Ramos' basket.

