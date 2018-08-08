Leander Dendoncker: Wolves close to signing Belgium midfielder from Anderlecht

By Simon Stone

BBC Sport

Leander Dendoncker
Leander Dendoncker has made 171 appearances for Anderlecht, having joined in 2009 as a youth player

Wolves are on the verge of signing Leander Dendoncker from Anderlecht.

The midfielder, 23, is set to have a medical and then complete a transfer before Thursday's 17:00 BST deadline.

Dendoncker, rated in the £12m bracket, played for Belgium against England in the group stage at the World Cup.

He would become Wolves' sixth signing since promotion from the Championship in May - following Adama Traore, Rui Patricio, Jonny Castro Otto, Joao Moutinho and Raul Jimenez.

Dendoncker joined Anderlecht as a youth player in 2009 and has made 171 appearances for the club, scoring 11 times and providing four assists.

He has played six times for Belgium, having made his international debut in 2015.

