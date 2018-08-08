Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper in world record deal

Kepa made 53 La Liga appearances for Spanish club Bilbao

Chelsea have completed the signing of Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for £71m - a world record for a goalkeeper.

Kepa, 23, arrives at Stamford Bridge after a release clause in his contract was met, with the deal surpassing Alisson's £66.8m move to Liverpool.

He has signed a seven-year deal at the club and replaces Thibaut Courtois, who is set to join Real Madrid.

Kepa is Spain's number two behind Manchester United's David de Gea.

He has spent the past two seasons in Bilbao's first team, making 53 La Liga appearances, and has one international cap.

"So many things attracted me to the club - all the titles the club has won, the other players, the city, the English Premier League," Kepa said.

"It's an accumulation of things, and I am very glad Chelsea has decided to trust me and to take me in as well."

Kepa is the second major key player to leave Bilbao this year, after Manchester City signed French defender Aymeric Laporte for £57m in January.

In January, he signed a new long-term contract with Bilbao until 2025, amid interest from Real Madrid.

More to follow.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.