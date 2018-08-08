Under-20 Women's World Cup: England denied by late Brazil equaliser

England had six attempts on goal to Brazil's 21 in their Group B match

England conceded an injury-time equaliser to draw with Brazil in their second group game at the Under-20 Women's World Cup.

Manchester City's Georgia Stanway put Mo Marley's side ahead from the penalty spot in the 11th minute after Tainara was deemed to have fouled Chloe Peplow.

But substitute Ariadina struck a last-gasp low shot past Sandy MacIver.

England, who won their opening game against reigning champions North Korea, face Mexico in their next game.

There are four groups of four at the tournament, with the top two teams from each progressing to the quarter-final stage.