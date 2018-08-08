John McGinn: Aston Villa 'in driving position' to sign Hibernian midfielder

John McGinn, right, has been subject of interest from Celtic and Brighton, as well as Aston Villa

Aston Villa have agreed a fee with Hibernian to sign John McGinn, with the midfielder undergoing a medical.

The 23-year-old has been in talks with the English Championship club since Tuesday and is understood to be close to a move.

Celtic have had two bids for the Scotland international rejected.

"I think Celtic have matched the offer but I think Villa are in the driving position at the minute," said Hibs manager Neil Lennon.

"John went down to Birmingham. A fee has been agreed. I don't know if personal terms have been agreed yet."

The English transfer window closes at 17:00 BST on Thursday, hours before the first leg of Hibs' Europa League third qualifying round tie with Molde.

Lennon says he has spoken to Villa's "excellent manager" Steve Bruce about McGinn "on a number of occasions".

"I think John met him for dinner last night and I think he was very impressed with what Steve had to say," the Hibs boss added.

"I think the process is well down the line. I don't know if John's head has been turned by Villa but as far as I'm aware they are in a really strong position in terms of getting his services."

Brighton also held talks with the Leith side over McGinn, but no offer was submitted.

The midfielder has won nine Scotland caps since making his debut in a friendly against Denmark in March 2016.