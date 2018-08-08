Greg Docherty: Shrewsbury Town sign Rangers midfielder on season-long loan

Greg Docherty has made 14 appearances for Rangers since signing from Hamilton in January 2018

Shrewsbury Town have signed Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old, capped four times by Scotland Under-21s, is eligible for Saturday's visit to Charlton Athletic.

Docherty has played more than 100 Scottish Premiership games, mainly for previous club Hamilton, who he left in January for a four-year Ibrox deal.

"Greg's got a good pedigree and has played a lot of games for his age," boss John Askey told the club website.

It has been a busy summer for Shrewsbury, with new manager Askey replacing several players who helped them reach last season's League One play-off final.

Earlier on Wednesday, Town duo Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala were sold to Championship side Ipswich Town, reuniting with their former boss Paul Hurst.

