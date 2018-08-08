BBC Sport - Swansea boss Graham Potter just like Man City's Pep Guardiola, says Bersant Celina
Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'
- From the section Swansea
Swansea City signing Bersant Celina tells BBC Sport Wales' Dafydd Pritchard his new manager Graham Potter is just like former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
The Kosovan midfielder started for the Swans in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, in their first match since relegation from the Premier League.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired