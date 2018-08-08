BBC Sport - Swansea boss Graham Potter just like Man City's Pep Guardiola, says Bersant Celina

Swansea boss Potter 'just like Pep'

Swansea City signing Bersant Celina tells BBC Sport Wales' Dafydd Pritchard his new manager Graham Potter is just like former boss Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

The Kosovan midfielder started for the Swans in their 2-1 win over Sheffield United on Saturday, in their first match since relegation from the Premier League.

