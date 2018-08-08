Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala: Ipswich Town sign Shrewsbury pair

Toto Nsiala, like Jon Nolan, has played for Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst at two previous clubs - Shrewsbury and Grimsby

Ipswich Town have signed Shrewsbury Town duo Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala for undisclosed fees.

Midfielder Nolan and defender Nsiala, both 26, have reunited with ex-Shrews boss Paul Hurst on three-year deals.

The pair handed in transfer requests last week after Shrewsbury rejected the Championship's side initial bids.

The Tractor Boys have the option of a further 12 months on both players, who helped the Shrews reach the 2017-18 League One play-off final.

Ipswich will be the third club Nolan and Nsiala have played for under Hurst - he was also their manager at Grimsby Town before their stint at Shrewsbury,

The Portman Road side lost defender Adam Webster to Bristol City earlier this summer and sold attacker Martyn Waghorn to Championship rivals Derby County earlier today.

