Emily Simpkins: Brighton Women sign former Doncaster Rovers Belles midfielder

Emily Simpkins was Doncaster Rovers Belles' first-ever professional player when she signed a full-time contract in 2015

Women's Super League newcomers Brighton have signed former Doncaster Rovers Belles midfielder Emily Simpkins.

The 28-year-old joins Brighton on a free transfer after leaving Doncaster and has signed a one-year contract.

Simpkins - who has also played for Leicester and Birmingham City - was Belles' first-ever professional player.

"Emily has played at the very highest level in the Champions League, and her experience will be vital this season," boss Hope Powell told the club website.