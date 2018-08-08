Adama Traore and Ben Gibson: Middlesbrough boss Tony Pulis says emotional goodbye

It's been an emotional week at the Riverside...

"He was my boy, and I loved him to death."

Three days on from Ben Gibson's £15m move to Burnley, the emotional goodbyes have continued at Middlesbrough.

Boss Tony Pulis has heaped praise on the departing Adama Traore after the 22-year-old winger signed a five-year deal with Premier League Wolves on Wednesday.

"Adama - the lads used to say he was the son of the manager," Pulis told BBC Tees following Boro's 3-0 Championship win over Sheffield United.

"I thought, coming into the football club, he looked a bit sullen, a bit lacking in confidence. And at the end of the time he was walking around as though he was - and he was - one of the big boys, with a smile on his face."

Former captain Gibson also had a final parting gift for the club he has been with since he was 10.

"Every member of staff at the training ground - he's brought them flowers and champagne," Pulis said. "I think that shows his character, what the kid's made of and how much he loves the place. Ben was an absolutely fantastic professional, a great lad who loved the football club."

The 25-year-old had already written an Instagram post in which he told fans "there's no one hoping that Boro can return to the Premier League more than me".

Gibson ended his Instagram post with the words: "This isn't a goodbye because I'm sure you'll see me again."

Pass me the tissues...