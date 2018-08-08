Rangers: Alfredo Morelos red card downgraded by SFA tribunal
Rangers have been successful with their appeal against the red card shown to Alfredo Morelos in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.
The Colombian striker was sent off after 12 minutes when referee Kevin Clancy was alerted to a kick at Dons defender Scott McKenna.
However, a Scottish FA fast-track tribunal has reduced the offence from violent conduct to a yellow card.
Morelos will now be available for Sunday's game against St Mirren.