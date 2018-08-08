Rangers: Alfredo Morelos red card downgraded by SFA tribunal

Media playback is not supported on this device Should Morelos have been sent off?

Rangers have been successful with their appeal against the red card shown to Alfredo Morelos in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Aberdeen at Pittodrie.

The Colombian striker was sent off after 12 minutes when referee Kevin Clancy was alerted to a kick at Dons defender Scott McKenna.

However, a Scottish FA fast-track tribunal has reduced the offence from violent conduct to a yellow card.

Morelos will now be available for Sunday's game against St Mirren.