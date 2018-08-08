Thomas Agyepong: Hibernian land Manchester City winger on loan

Thomas Agyepong in action for NAC Breda

Hibernian have completed the loan signing of Ghana winger Thomas Agyepong from Manchester City.

The 21-year-old must now await the outcome of a visa application before being able to make his Hibs debut.

Agyepong joined City in 2015 and has spent most of his time on loan in the Netherlands with Twente and NAC Breda.

The winger has been signed to fill a void left by his former City colleague Brandon Barker, who spent last season on loan at Easter Road.

Barker, 21, joined Preston on a temporary deal on Tuesday.

