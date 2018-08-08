Scott McKenna: Aberdeen defender out for six weeks

Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna was injured against Rangers on Sunday

Aberdeen expect to be without Scott McKenna for "approximately six weeks" after the defender sustained a hamstring injury at the weekend.

The 21-year-old Scotland international limped out in the first half of Sunday's 1-1 draw with Rangers at Pittodrie.

Fellow centre-backs Mark Reynolds and Tommie Hoban are also sidelined.

And manager Derek McInnes has said he hopes to bolster his defensive options in the transfer market.

Following the opening game of the Premiership season, he told BBC Scotland: "The focus becomes the defensive side of things".