Lee Hodges: Truro City boss resigns after just two games of the season

Truro City manager Lee Hodges and his assistant Chris Todd have resigned just two games into the season.

The pair told the players they were leaving the club before Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Weston-super-Mare.

Hodges, 44, was in his second spell at Truro, having returned in 2016.

Last season he guided the club to the first round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history and helped the White Tigers reach the National League South play-offs.

The news comes just a month after the club announced it would be playing its home games at Torquay United's Plainmoor Ground.