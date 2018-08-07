Kepa Arrizabalaga: Chelsea in talks to sign Athletic Bilbao goalkeeper for £71m

Kepa Arrizabalaga has one international cap for Spain

Chelsea are in advanced talks to sign Kepa Arrizabalaga from Athletic Bilbao for a world record fee for a goalkeeper of £71m.

The 23-year-old would be brought in as a replacement for unsettled Thibaut Courtois.

The deal would surpass the fee, believed to be up to £66.8m, that Liverpool paid for Alisson in July.

Belgium international Courtois, 26, has yet to return to training and is linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Should the deal for Kepa go through, it would be a club record purchase for the London club, surpassing the £58m they paid Real for Spanish striker Alvaro Morata last summer.

Kepa is Spain's number two behind Manchester United's David de Gea and has one international cap.

He has spent the past two seasons in Bilbao, making 53 La Liga appearances.