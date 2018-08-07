BBC Sport - Kyle Walker: Liverpool were Manchester City's bogey team last season

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker says that Liverpool were "probably our bogey team" in the 2017-18 season.

Jurgen Klopp's side knocked City out of the Champions League and subjected them to their first defeat of the Premier League season in January.

