Brandon Barker: Manchester City loan England Under-20 winger to Preston North End

Brandon Barker (right) spent last season north of the border on loan with Hibernian

Manchester City have loaned England Under-20 winger Brandon Barker to Championship side Preston North End on a season-long deal.

Subject to clearance, Manchester-born Barker, 21, will be available for selection by manager Alex Neil for Saturday's first away game at Swansea.

Barker, capped by England at under-18, 19 and 20 levels, was first loaned out by City to Dutch side Breda in 2016-17.

He then spent last season in Scotland with Neil Lennon's Hibernian.

"I have had a couple of successful loan spells and I am looking to build on that," said Barker.

"I spoke to the manager and he did a good job of selling the club to me. He is a manager I think I can improve under."

