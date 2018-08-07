Orjan Nyland: Aston Villa sign Norway keeper from Ingolstadt

From the section

Orjan Nyland is Aston Villa's third signing of the summer

Aston Villa have signed goalkeeper Orjan Nyland from German second tier side FC Ingolstadt 04 for an undisclosed fee.

The 27-year-old Norway international has agreed a three-year contract with the Championship club.

Former IL Hodd and Molde FK keeper Nyland is Villa's third signing of the summer transfer window.

"I'm looking forward to playing for this big club and can't wait to get started," he told the club website.

"This club belongs in the Premier League and I'm keen to play a part in getting us back there."

