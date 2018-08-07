Omar Bogle: Birmingham City sign striker on loan from Cardiff City

Omar Bogle in action for Cardiff City
Omar Bogle has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Cardiff City

Birmingham City have re-signed striker Omar Bogle on a season-long loan deal from Premier League side Cardiff City.

The 25-year-old spent two years in the Blues' academy setup before his release in 2011.

He has since played for Solihull Moors, Grimsby Town and Wigan Athletic before joining the Bluebirds in August 2017.

Bogle scored three goals as Cardiff won promotion to the Premier League last season and also had a loan spell with Peterborough United.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.

Transfer season banner 1

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Basketball

Aspire Active Camps
Basketball

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired