Dara O’Shea: Exeter sign West Brom defender on loan

Dara O'Shea has yet to play a League match for West Brom

League Two side Exeter City have signed centre-back Dara O'Shea on a six-month loan from Championship team West Bromwich Albion.

Academy product O'Shea, 19, spent last term at Hereford, scoring seven goals and helping the club win promotion to National League North last season.

O'Shea told the club website: "I'm very excited. I wanted to come and play in the Football League.

"I'm ready for it and I want to show the fans and the lads that I'm ready."

