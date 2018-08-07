Matej Vydra: Burnley sign striker from Derby Country

Matej Vydra scored a hat-trick against Middlesbrough in 2017-18

Burnley have signed Derby County's Czech Republic striker Matej Vydra, who was top scorer in the Championship last season.

Vydra, 26, has signed for an undisclosed fee on a three-year deal, with the option of another year.

He scored 21 goals in 40 league appearances as the Rams finished sixth in the table.

"For the last four years I have been fighting to be in the Premier League," said Vydra.

"I haven't done it with the teams I was playing for and sometimes it has to be done with a transfer and now I'm so happy."

The Clarets have also signed England keeper Joe Hart, 31, and defender Ben Gibson, 25, from Middlesbrough.

Vydra joined Derby for a club-record fee of about £8m in August 2016, and has also played in England for Watford, West Brom and Reading.

He was linked with an £11m move to Leeds in the summer, but new Rams manager Frank Lampard told the BBC in July that he expected him to stay at the club.

"We will see, but while he performs as well as he did last year, with the level of goals, I expect him to stay," he said.

Meanwhile, Derby are expected to sign 28-year-old Ipswich striker Martyn Waghorn for around £5m.