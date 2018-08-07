Hibernian hit with three Uefa charges over fan conduct & organisation

Hibs supporters prior to Thursday's match in Greece

Uefa have opened disciplinary proceedings against Hibernian on the back of their Europa League qualifier against Asteras Tripolis.

The Easter Road club have been served with three charges relating to the conduct of fans and their organisation of Thursday's 1-1 draw in Greece.

Supporters have been accused of setting off fireworks and throwing objects while the club have been charged with not having stewards with away fans.

The case will be heard on August 23.

"Disciplinary proceedings have been opened following the Uefa Europa League second qualifying round second leg match between Asteras Tripolis FC and Hibernian FC (1-1), played on 2 August in Greece," said a Uefa spokesman.

Hibs won the tie 4-3 on aggregate and play Molde in the third qualifying round on Thursday.