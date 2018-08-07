Andrew Scott: Accrington Stanley sign teenage Northern Irish forward

From the section

Andrew Scott, a Northern Ireland schoolboy player, is Accrington Stanley's sixth summer signing

Accrington Stanley have signed Northern Irish forward Andrew Scott on a three-year deal after a successful trial.

Scott, 18, arrived from the Derry-based Maiden City Soccer academy and impressed manager John Coleman suitably to earn a contract offer.

"He is promising player. He came over on trial and impressed us," Coleman told the club website.

"He has got a good attitude and is the type of player we want at the club - hungry and young."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.