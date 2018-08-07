Annie Heatherson: Yeovil Town Ladies bring striker back for 2018-19 WSL season

Annie Heatherson scored one goal for Yeovil Town Ladies last season, against Sunderland

Yeovil Town Ladies have re-signed striker Annie Heatherson on a professional contract for the 2018-19 Women's Super League season.

Heatherson, 34, scored one goal in 18 games for the Glovers during last season's WSL 1 campaign.

The forward, who lists Charlton, Fulham and Bristol among her former clubs, will be available for the new season, which starts next month.

"She has impressed me with her attitude," head coach Lee Burch said.

"Annie has already shown great passion, belief and desire for both the club and the team. Above all, her quality with the football has shone through."