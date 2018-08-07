Moses Odubajo: Brentford re-sign right-back on free transfer

Moses Odubajo joined Hull City from Brentford in the summer of 2015 and made 53 appearances in 2015-16 as the Tigers were promoted to the Premier League

Brentford have re-signed right-back Moses Odubajo on a one-year contract, with the option of a further year.

The 25-year-old spent pre-season training with the Championship club as he continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

Odubajo was released by Hull this summer, having not made a first-team appearances since May 2016.

The ex-Leyton Orient man, who can also play on the wing, scored three goals in 49 outings for Brentford in 2014-15.

Odubajo spent just one season at Griffin Park before being sold to Hull for £3.5m in the summer of 2015.

"He has had a tough couple of years with injuries but we are confident that, when managed correctly, we can get the best out of him," head coach Dean Smith told the club website.

