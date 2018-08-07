Rangers appeal Alfredo Morelos red card decision

Morelos was sent off after kicking out at Aberdeen defender Scott McKenna

Rangers have submitted an appeal to overturn the red card given to Alfredo Morelos against Aberdeen.

The Colombian striker was dismissed on 12 minutes after appearing to kick out at Scott McKenna in Sunday's 1-1 draw.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard said he believed his player had been provoked into the incident.

"The disappointing thing from our point of view is he's been barged twice quite clearly," said Gerrard.

"There was major provocation, but we need to try and use it to our advantage. It's not just today, I believe it's been happening for seasons. That's just my opinion."

While an appeal hearing will take place for Morelos, the Rangers manager is unlikely to face disciplinary action from the SFA on the back of his post-match comments.

"It looks like some more decisions will go against us as the season goes on," he said.

"It's not just today, it's been happening for a while. I believe it's been happening for seasons."

Rangers host NK Maribor on Thursday in the first leg of their Europa League third qualifying round tie, before facing St Mirren at Ibrox in the Premiership on Sunday.