David Wheeler: Portsmouth sign QPR winger on loan

David Wheeler scored his one QPR goal at Middlesbrough in last season's 3-2 defeat

Championship side Queens Park Rangers have loaned winger David Wheeler to Portsmouth for the season.

Wheeler, 27, joined Rangers last August from Exeter City and made nine appearances, scoring once.

He joins up with Pompey, who won 1-0 in Saturday's League One opener against Luton, following their promotion to the third tier for this campaign.

"He's an attacking wide player, who can be used on either side," said Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett.

"David has an impressive goalscoring record. He hasn't quite made the breakthrough at QPR, but had a number of seasons at Exeter and was very keen to come here."

