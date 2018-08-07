Connor Mahoney: Birmingham City sign Bournemouth winger on loan

Connor Mahoney is an England Under-20 international

Birmingham City have signed Bournemouth winger Connor Mahoney on a season-long loan deal.

The 21-year-old ended last season on loan at Barnsley, making eight appearances in the Championship.

Blues are able to sign five players, but none for a fee, after having a transfer embargo lifted by the EFL.

Mahoney, who is the second player to join Garry Monk's side this summer, could make his debut against Middlesbrough on Saturday.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.