Borna Barisic: Rangers sign Croatian defender on four-year deal

Borna Barisic featured in Osijek's recent Europa League meetings with Rangers

Rangers have completed the signing of Croatian defender Borna Barisic from Osijek on a four-year contract.

The left-back impressed manager Steven Gerrard during their recent Europa League qualifying tie, when Barisic scored in the second leg at Ibrox.

The 25-year-old, who has won three caps, becomes the 11th player signed by Gerrard since taking over this summer.

Barisic was part of Croatia's pre-World Cup squad but missed the cut as his compatriots went on to reach the final.

He came through the youth ranks at Osijek before switching to NSK Bijelo Brdo, only to return to Osijek.

Barisic then moved on to Dinamo Zagreb in the summer of 2015 before a loan spell at Lokomotiva preceded a third spell at Osijek.