Bryn Morris: Wycombe Wanderers sign midfielder on loan from Shrewsbury Town

Bryn Morris made 30 appearances for Shrewsbury last season, which ended with a League One play-off final defeat at Wembley

Wycombe Wanderers have signed Bryn Morris on loan from League One rivals Shrewsbury Town until 3 January.

The 22-year-old midfielder was not involved in their squad for their opening day 1-0 loss to Bradford City.

"As soon as we knew we were losing Luke O'Nien to Sunderland, Bryn was top of the list of players we wanted to bring in to fill that position," Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth told the club website.

The former Middlesbrough youngster joined Shrewsbury in January 2017.

But he does not figure in new boss John Askey's immediate plans after the club recruited Anthony Grant from Peterborough, Colchester's Doug Loft and Wigan's Josh Laurent during the close season.

"Bryn's a good lad and he's trained really hard during pre-season, so obviously he didn't want that to go to waste by not playing," Askey told the Shrewsbury Town website.

"It gives me a chance to have a look at him as well in the same league."

