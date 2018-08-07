Luke Waterfall: Shrewsbury Town sign Lincoln City skipper for undisclosed fee

Luke Waterfall made 130 appearances for Lincoln

Shrewsbury Town have signed Lincoln City centre-back and captain Luke Waterfall for an undisclosed fee.

The 28-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at the League One club.

Waterfall was part of the Lincoln side which won the National League in 2017 and the EFL Trophy last season.

"It is a step up from League Two where I have been playing. The football club looks really good, the people involved come across really well so it's a real challenge," he said.

