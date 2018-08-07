Ebere Eze: QPR midfielder agrees contract extension until 2021

Ebere Eze
Ebere Eze started in QPR's 1-0 opening day loss at Preston - his 22nd game for the club

Queens Park Rangers midfielder Ebere Eze has agreed a new contract to stay at the Championship club until 2021.

The 20-year-old has penned a two-year extension to his current deal having broken into the side in January.

"I am delighted to have it all sorted so I can focus completely on playing football," he told the club website.

"It's a great feeling to know you have the trust of your manager, the fans and your team-mates. Everyone believes in me and it's a real confidence boost."

Meanwhile, 27-year-old winger David Wheeler has joined Portsmouth on loan until the end of the season.

