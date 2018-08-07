Essam El-Hadary: World Cup's oldest player retires from Egypt duty

Essam El-Hadary was 45 years and 161 days old when he started for Egypt against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup

Egypt goalkeeper Essam El-Hadary, who this summer set the record as the oldest player to feature at a World Cup, has retired from internationals.

The 45-year-old, who won four Africa Cup of Nations, made his debut in 1996 and played 159 times for his country.

He played Egypt's final group game in Russia, saving a penalty in the Pharaohs' 2-1 defeat by Saudi Arabia.

"After 22 years, four months and 12 days, I saw it as the best moment to hang up my gloves," said El-Hadary.

"I am very proud to have played with the national team in 159 internationals, participating in unprecedented achievements."