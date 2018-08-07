Women's Champions League: Cardiff Met WFC 2-3 Olimpia Cluj

Cardiff Met Women have won the Women's Welsh Premier League five times

Cardiff Met Women lost their opening Women's Champions League qualifier against Olimpia Cluj on Tuesday.

The Welsh side took the lead when Naomi Clipston bundled home after Aimee Phillips had unlocked the Cluj defence.

But the Moldovans bombarded Estelle Randall in the Met goal and Mara Batea eventually forced in an equaliser.

In three breathless second-half minutes Cristina Carp put Cluj ahead and Erin Murray replied for Met, only for Cluj to win it through Phoenetia Browne.

Tuesday's game in Vysokiy, Ukraine, was the first of three qualifiers for Met, who now face home side WFC Kharkiv on 10 August and then Birkirkara of Malta on 13 August.