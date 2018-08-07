Arsenal's Stan Kroenke makes offer to buy whole of London club

Breaking news

Arsenal's majority shareholder, Stan Kroenke, has made an offer to buy the whole of the club in a deal that would value the Gunners at £1.8bn.

More to follow.

