Maidstone United v Leyton Orient
-
- From the section Conference
Match report to follow.
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Halifax
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|0
|7
|9
|2
|Chesterfield
|3
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|5
|9
|3
|Gateshead
|3
|3
|0
|0
|7
|3
|4
|9
|4
|Solihull Moors
|3
|3
|0
|0
|4
|1
|3
|9
|5
|Wrexham
|3
|2
|1
|0
|4
|0
|4
|7
|6
|Sutton United
|3
|2
|1
|0
|5
|3
|2
|7
|7
|Fylde
|3
|1
|2
|0
|3
|2
|1
|5
|8
|Barrow
|3
|1
|1
|1
|5
|4
|1
|4
|9
|Ebbsfleet
|3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|2
|0
|4
|10
|Maidstone United
|3
|1
|1
|1
|3
|5
|-2
|4
|11
|Boreham Wood
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|3
|-2
|4
|12
|Harrogate
|3
|0
|3
|0
|5
|5
|0
|3
|13
|Leyton Orient
|3
|0
|3
|0
|4
|4
|0
|3
|14
|Eastleigh
|3
|1
|0
|2
|3
|4
|-1
|3
|15
|Bromley
|3
|0
|2
|1
|4
|5
|-1
|2
|16
|Hartlepool
|3
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|-1
|2
|17
|Barnet
|3
|0
|2
|1
|2
|3
|-1
|2
|18
|Havant & Waterlooville
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|4
|-3
|2
|19
|Dag & Red
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|20
|Dover
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|21
|Salford
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|5
|-2
|1
|22
|Maidenhead United
|3
|0
|1
|2
|3
|6
|-3
|1
|23
|Braintree
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|4
|-3
|1
|24
|Aldershot
|3
|0
|1
|2
|0
|4
|-4
|1
Run by the BBC and partners
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired