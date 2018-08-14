Maidenhead United v Wrexham

Wrexham's on loan striker Rekeil Pyke is pushing for a start at Maidenhead United after impressing off the bench in Saturday's win over Boreham Wood.

Kevin Roberts and Luke Young were early substitutions in that game and will face late fitness tests on Tuesday.

Maidenhead earned their first point of the season at Dagenham & Redbridge but captain Alan Massey was sent off and misses the Wrexham game.

Defensive loan pair Ryheem Sheckleford and Chinua Cole could make debuts.