Cambridge United v Newport County

Cambridge United boss Joe Dunne has injury concerns for Tuesday's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Wrexham.

Centre back Greg Taylor is out with Paul Lewis and Manny Osadebe also on the injury list, but Jevani Brown and Harrison Dunk are close to returns.

Goalkeeper David Forde remains doubtful after a blow to the head in training.

Newport boss Mike Flynn has no new injury concerns but may choose to rotate the side that beat Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.