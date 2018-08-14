Cambridge United v Newport County

EFL Cup
Venue: The Abbey Stadium

National League

Cambridge United boss Joe Dunne has injury concerns for Tuesday's Carabao Cup first-round tie with Wrexham.

Centre back Greg Taylor is out with Paul Lewis and Manny Osadebe also on the injury list, but Jevani Brown and Harrison Dunk are close to returns.

Goalkeeper David Forde remains doubtful after a blow to the head in training.

Newport boss Mike Flynn has no new injury concerns but may choose to rotate the side that beat Crewe Alexandra at the weekend.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 14th August 2018

  • CambridgeCambridge United19:45NewportNewport County
  • Nottm ForestNottingham Forest19:30BuryBury
  • BlackpoolBlackpool19:45BarnsleyBarnsley
  • CarlisleCarlisle United19:45BlackburnBlackburn Rovers
  • CreweCrewe Alexandra19:45FleetwoodFleetwood Town
  • GrimsbyGrimsby Town19:45RochdaleRochdale
  • LeedsLeeds United19:45BoltonBolton Wanderers
  • MacclesfieldMacclesfield Town19:45BradfordBradford City
  • MansfieldMansfield Town19:45AccringtonAccrington Stanley
  • MiddlesbroughMiddlesbrough19:45Notts CountyNotts County
  • OldhamOldham Athletic19:45DerbyDerby County
  • Port ValePort Vale19:45Lincoln CityLincoln City

