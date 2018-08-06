Crusaders open their Irish Premiership title defence with a 4-2 win over Ards as Rory Patterson scores on his debut and misses a penalty.

Michael Carvill put Crusaders ahead on 22 minutes with Patterson finishing off a fine move to double the lead on 31.

After Gareth Tommons' immediate reply, Patterson's attempted 'Panenka' style penalty floated over the bar.

Tommons levelled after half-time but Jordan Forsythe restored the Crues' lead before Declan Caddell's late goal.