Crusaders open their Irish Premiership title defence with a 4-2 win over Ards as Rory Patterson scores on his debut and misses a penalty.
Michael Carvill put Crusaders ahead on 22 minutes with Patterson finishing off a fine move to double the lead on 31.
After Gareth Tommons' immediate reply, Patterson's attempted 'Panenka' style penalty floated over the bar.
Tommons levelled after half-time but Jordan Forsythe restored the Crues' lead before Declan Caddell's late goal.
