BBC Sport - Patterson 'Panenka' doesn't quite come off after earlier debut goal for Crusaders
Patterson 'Panenka' doesn't quite come off
- From the section Irish
Rory Patterson nets on his Crusaders debut in Monday's Irish Premiership game against Ards but then his attempted 'Panenka' penalty doesn't quite come off.
