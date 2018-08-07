Amadou Bakayoko: Coventry City sign striker from Walsall

Amadou Bakayoko scored 18 goals in 106 games for Walsall after making his first-team debut in April 2014

Coventry City have signed striker Amadou Bakayoko from League One rivals Walsall for an undisclosed fee.

The 22-year-old has agreed a two-year contract with the Sky Blues.

Bakayoko was left out of the squad for Walsall's win against Plymouth on Saturday after the Saddlers accepted a transfer bid for the target man.

He scored eight goals in 47 appearances in all competitions last season, and becomes Coventry's 11th signing of the summer transfer window.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.