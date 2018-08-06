Gary Bowyer: Blackpool manager leaves after one game of the season

Gary Bowyer took over at Blackpool in June 2016

Blackpool manager Gary Bowyer has left the League One club after just one game of the 2018-19 campaign.

The 47-year-old becomes the first manager in England's top four divisions to depart this season.

Bowyer led the Seasiders to promotion from League Two in 2016-17 and achieved a top-half finish on their return to the third tier.

"It has been a pleasure to manage Blackpool Football Club over the past two years," Bowyer said.

"I'm extremely grateful to the board for giving me the opportunity to manage such a historic football club and I would like to thank the supporters, your unbelievable passion and support of both the team and myself will stay with me forever."

Bowyer's assistant Terry McPhillips has taken over as caretaker manager and his first game in charge will be at home to Portsmouth on Saturday.

Blackpool opened their League One campaign with a goalless draw at newly-promoted Wycombe Wanderers on Saturday.

The club has not said why Bowyer "stepped down", but indicated the former Blackburn boss would be spending time with his family.

"We hope the time with your family will bring you much pleasure and rest and replenish your reserves and strengths in readiness for whatever challenge you wish to take on in the future," a club statement added.