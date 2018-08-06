Salomon Rondon joins Newcastle as Dwight Gayle heads to West Brom in loan swap

Salomon Rondon scored seven Premier League goals for West Brom last season

Newcastle have signed striker Salomon Rondon from West Brom on a season-long loan, with Dwight Gayle heading to the Championship side on the same deal.

Venezuela international Rondon, 28, scored seven Premier League goals for the relegated Baggies last season and becomes Newcastle's sixth signing of the transfer window.

Gayle, 27, scored six league goals last season as the Magpies finished 10th.

"I am delighted to sign Salomon," said Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez.

"When we were looking for options up front, we knew how important experience would be."

Rondon said West Brom would "forever be in my heart" but was "honoured to be joining one of the biggest clubs in the Premier League and a team whose fanbase and history are well known the world over".

Newcastle signed Japan striker Yoshinori Muto on Thursday, following the arrival of Switzerland defender Fabian Schar from Deportivo La Coruna last week.

Goalkeeper Martin Dubravka joined on a permanent contract following a six-month loan spell, while they have also added former Swansea midfielder Ki Sung-yueng on a free transfer and Chelsea midfielder Kenedy has returned on a season-long loan.

Gayle scored 23 goals in 32 appearances when Newcastle won the Championship in 2016-17.

"This deal was in the best interests of both clubs," said West Brom head coach Darren Moore.

"Dwight is a proven goalscorer in the Championship - he's quick and sharp off the back of defenders and I believe he will add to our goal threat."

West Brom were beaten 2-1 by Bolton in their Championship opener on Saturday, while Newcastle begin their Premier League campaign against Tottenham on Saturday.