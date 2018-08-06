Callum Styles: Barnsley sign Bury midfielder for undisclosed fee

Callum Styles
Callum Styles made his Bury debut in May 2016

Barnsley have signed midfielder Callum Styles on a four-year deal from Bury for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old will return to Gigg Lane on loan until January.

He became the first footballer born in the 21st century to play in the Football League when he made his Bury debut in May 2016 and has since made 27 appearances for the Shakers.

Styles played in Bury's 1-0 victory at home to Yeovil on the opening day of the new League Two season on Saturday.

