Omar Bogle: Birmingham City in talks to sign Cardiff City striker on loan

Omar Bogle has scored three goals in 12 appearances for Cardiff

Birmingham City are in talks to sign Cardiff City striker Omar Bogle on a season-long loan deal.

BBC Sport Wales understands that Blues' fellow Championship club Ipswich are also interested in the 25-year-old.

Bogle joined the Bluebirds from Wigan in August 2017 and scored three times in his first seven appearances.

However, the former Grimsby man failed to score in his next five games and ended the season on loan at League One side Peterborough.

Birmingham had a transfer embargo lifted on Thursday, but they can only sign up to five players on loan or free transfers before the window shuts on 31 August.

Bogle played under Ipswich boss Paul Hurst at Grimsby and scored 16 league goals in the 2015-16 season to help the Mariners win promotion to the EFL.