Hibernian v Molde

Hibernian striker Florian Kamberi is fit to play against Molde

Hibernian are expected to be without John McGinn for Thursday's Europa League visit of Molde as the midfielder nears a move to Aston Villa.

Defender Darren McGregor faces a late fitness test as he bids to overcome the knee problem that kept him out of Hibs' 3-0 victory over Motherwell on Sunday.

But striker Florian Kamberi is fit, having also played no part in the win.

New loan signing Thomas Agyepong is not yet available, as the winger awaits the outcome of a visa application.

The return leg of the third qualifying round tie takes place in Norway next Thursday.

Molde, managed by former Manchester United striker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, sit fourth in the top-flight Eliteserien with 30 points from 17 matches.

Their top scorer this season is 18-year-old Erling Braut Haland, son of former Leeds United and Manchester City defender Alf-Inge Haland, who has found the net on nine occasions.

Molde beat Northern Irish Glenavon and Alabanians Laci to set up a trip to Easter Road.

They have reached the Europa League group stage three times in the last six years, progressing to the last 32 in 2016.

Hibs overcame Faroese side Runavik in the opening round of qualifiers, before eliminating Asteras Tripolis of Greece.

'It may be a step up but not much'

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon: "Molde's European record over the years is pretty impressive for a Norwegian club.

"I thought Asteras were a very good side and I don't think there will be much between them and Molde. It may be a step up but not much.

"Haland has really burst onto the scene and there's a lot of interest in him. He scores a high volume of goals, so he's a threat.

"They've got good players in wide areas as well. They sort of play inverted wingers where they come in off the line from the opposite side.

"Technically, they're good, they're fit, midway through their season, and they've got a good mentality."