Celtic v AEK Athens

Celtic are set to be without striker Moussa Dembele, who has a hamstring strain, but midfielder Olivier Ntcham is "fine" after an ankle knock.

Jozo Simunovic is available again after suspension but fellow centre-back Dedryck Boyata is not ready to return.

The visitors are without injured captain Petros Mantalos for the third qualifying round first leg in Glasgow.

AEK Athens coach Marinos Ouzounidis says his team will have to stay focused at a "noisy Paradise".

Ouzounidis is taking charge of his first competitive game since replacing Manolo Jimenez and says it's "natural" that Celtic are favourites to progress because of their recent European experience and their "very good coach", manager Brendan Rodgers.

Nonetheless, he said: "We have come here to win."

Celtic are looking to reach the group stage for the third year in a row, with the winners of the tie facing either Swedish side Malmo or Hungarian outfit MOL Vidi in the play-off round.

Rodgers expects the Greek champions to present a sterner test after aggregate wins over Armenian side Alashkert (6-0) in the first qualifying round and Norwegian outfit Rosenborg (3-1) in the second.

"They are obviously champions of their country so that always makes them a tough opponent, because they have that winning mentality," Rodgers said.

"They look a Champions League team to me.

"We know we can give them problems but we know it will be a real examination over two legs. If we can get a win with a clean sheet that will be a great result for us."

AEK, meanwhile, are confident they can deal with the absence of midfield talisman Mantalos, who is likely to be replaced by on-loan Torino player Lucas Boye.

"He's a good player but we also have other very good players," said Ouzounidis.

Niklas Hult, AEK's Swedish defender, added: "Of course he is important for us but we have many good players so we hope this doesn't affect us.

"We come here with good confidence. We beat Galatasaray [3-2 in a friendly] last week. We will do our best and hope we will get a good result.

"Celtic is a good team. They have a lot of experience, especially in the Champions League so we will be careful but we believe in ourselves."

Hult is relishing the prospect of experiencing Celtic Park's famous atmosphere on a European night, with the second leg to follow next Tuesday at the Olympic Stadium in Athens.

"I played here a couple of years ago when I was playing in Sweden with Elfsborg," he added. "The atmosphere in the stadium was very nice. It's a good game for the fans and the players but also a hard game."