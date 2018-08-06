Man City Women have foundations to dominate for next 10 years, says Nikita Parris

Nikita Parris joined Manchester City Women on a permanent two-year deal from Everton in January 2016

Manchester City have the foundations in place to dominate the women's game for the next 10 years, forward Nikita Parris says.

City won the Women's Super League and Continental Cup in 2016 as well as the Women's FA Cup at Wembley in 2017.

Since then, City have lost England trio Lucy Bronze, Toni Duggan and Izzy Christiansen, who have moved abroad.

"We are still in a great place. The foundations are there. The players are there," Parris told BBC Sport.

"You can't dominate over one season. It has to be over the course of 10.

"See how many trophies we have at Manchester City in 10 years' time. I can guarantee it is going to be a lot."

Parris is expected to be part of England Women's manager Phil Neville's 2019 World Cup squad, providing they qualify.

The 24-year-old Liverpudlian, who has 22 caps, feels the former Manchester United defender has had a positive impact on the Three Lionesses since his appointment in January.

She said: "He has brought that winning mentality.

"He wants us to fight to win every single day, not just when we go out on matchdays. It doesn't matter whether it is in the gym or on the training pitch. He wants the attitude always to be the same."