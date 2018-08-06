Alisha Lehmann: West Ham Ladies sign Swiss striker

Switzerland international Alisha Lehmann (left) has signed for Women's Super League newcomers West Ham Ladies

Women's Super League newcomers West Ham have signed teenage Swiss forward Alisha Lehmann.

The striker, 19, joins the Hammers from Swiss team BSC Young Boys Frauen.

Lehmann scored two goals in the European Women's Under-19 Championships this summer and has also been capped twice by the senior Switzerland side.

West Ham general manager Karen Ray told the club website: "Alisha is an exciting and talented young player. She will be a handful for our opponents."